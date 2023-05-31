Cotton Candy Oreos are returning for the first time in a decade

The cookies feature a golden Oreo base that is double-stuffed with pink and blue cotton candy-flavored creme.(Oreo via Weber Shandwick PR)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT
(Gray News) – A nostalgic flavor of Oreo is returning to store shelves just in time for summer.

On Wednesday, the cookie brand announced the release of limited-edition Cotton Candy Oreos.

According to a news release, it has been nearly a decade since the flavor was last seen on shelves, and it is finally returning due to high demand.

The cookies feature a golden Oreo base that is double-stuffed with pink and blue cotton candy-flavored creme.

The flavor will be available in stores starting June 5.

