FBI offers reward for information on threatening notes left at Omaha religious centers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In December, two threatening notes were found at religious establishments in Omaha, claiming to be from an extremist abortion rights group.

Roughly half a year later, the Omaha FBI office announced they are now offering a reward for information.

The letters were both found on Dec. 3, 2022 at the St. John Paul II Newman Center on the UNO Campus, and the Christ Community Church.

In a statement regarding the note at the St. John Paul II Newman Center, The Archdiocese of Omaha called the note “threatening,” but did not give further details. They said the author of the note claimed to represent a group called Jane’s Revenge, which is often described as an extremist abortion rights group.

The Omaha FBI office gave more details on the notes on Wednesday. The note at the St. John Paul II Newman Center read: “Dear... if our right to abortion in Bellevue is taken away due to the attempt to pass an abortion ban and it gets passed we will shoot up your Newman center with our new AR14 rifles. Sincerely, Jane’s Revenge.”

The note at Christ Community Church read: “Dear …, if the abortion ban goes into effect in Bellevue we’re going to shoot up your church with our AR14 rifles. Sincerely, Jane’s Revenge.”

Investigators identified a vehicle of interest, believed to be a 1998-2004 tan/silver Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck.

The Omaha FBI Office is looking for information on two threatening notes left at Omaha religious centers late last year. A suspect vehicle is a 1998-2004 tan/silver Chevy S-10. (Omaha FBI Field Office)

A reward of up to $15,000 is offered by the FBI for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of a suspect or suspects responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI Omaha Field Office at 402-493-8688 or submit a tip online. Tips can remain anonymous.

