Final preparations for the 2023 Cattlemen’s Ball

CUMING COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - Volunteers continue to get ready for this year’s Cattlemen’s Ball, which is going to be held a few miles south of Pender near the Weborg Feeding Company custom feed yard.

The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska, a charity whose mission is to raise money for cancer research through an annual fundraiser will take place near Pender, Neb. for its 25 year celebration in 2023. The Cattlemen’s Ball is held in a different location each year, giving Nebraska communities the opportunity to showcase their unique area of the state while raising money for research at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha. The event also promotes beef, one of the state’s largest industries, as part of a healthy diet. The 2023 Cattlemen’s Ball will take place on June 2 and 3, and the address of the ball location is 1737 U Road, Pender, NE 68047.

This year’s event will be hosted by the Weborg family. The host families include Kent and Colleen Weborg, Craig and Darlene Weborg, and Brian and Renee Weborg along with their extended families. The hosts are supported by General Chairs along with a large number of volunteers from the greater community.

On Friday night, gates open at 4 p.m. for Trail Boss Ticket Holders. On Saturday, gates open at 8:30 a.m. for Trail Boss ticket holders and 12:30 p.m. for Top Hand Ticket Holders.

We spoke with Austin Weborg about how you can donate to the cause, even though you might not make it to the ball. “There are a couple of ways to donate,” Weborg said. “There is a farm and ranch auction that will be live here, but also on-line at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. You can go online right now and see the items in that auction and participate. Along with that, there is a silent auction being offered. And there are promise petals. If you have a family member affected by cancer, or you’ve lost someone close to you and you want to dedicate these promise petals to them, you can go on the website which is cattlemensball.com and order those promise petals.”

