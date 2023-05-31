Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Security video shows man steal StarTran bus driver’s bag

Police officers are asking for help identifying a man accused of stealing a StarTran bus driver’s bag.
By Laura Halm
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police officers are asking for help identifying a man accused of stealing a StarTran bus driver’s bag.

According to Lincoln Crime Stoppers, the incident happened on Thursday May 11th.

Surveillance video on a StarTran bus shows the driver’s personal bag stolen from the bus while he was completing his routes for the day.

Cameras captured the suspect getting onto the bus with a bunch of bags. Investigators said video shows the man spot the driver’s bag, grab it and slide it into one of his own bags before getting off the bus.

Best Buy Theft

In a separate case on Monday May 15th, Best Buy reported two men walked out of their store with unpaid routers, worth over $1,200.

Investigators said the men were seen getting into gold Honda CR-V.

Back on April 15th, investigators said a very similar vehicle was present at Best Buy where two routers were stolen valuing almost $1000.

On April 15th, investigators said a gold Honda CR-V was present at Best Buy where two routers were stolen valuing almost $1000.(Lincoln Crime Stoppers)

Investigators believe these images of suspects may be the same individuals, or a group of individuals, likely using the same vehicle.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

