More Volleyball Day in Nebraska tickets available June 1

Approximately 8,000 tickets for the Aug. 30 Volleyball Day in Nebraska event will open up for...
Approximately 8,000 tickets for the Aug. 30 Volleyball Day in Nebraska event will open up for sale to the general public on Thursday, June 1 at 10 a.m. through the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office.
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Approximately 8,000 tickets for the Aug. 30 Volleyball Day in Nebraska event will open up for sale to the general public on Thursday, June 1 at 10 a.m. through the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office.

The June 1 on-sale will include both bleacher seats in Memorial Stadium and standing room only tickets on the field. Most of the tickets being made available are from internal holds during the initial April on-sale now being released to the public and additional standing room capacity on the field. The final capacity for the event is expected to be approximately 91,000, not including credentialed media and staff.

Only new accounts and those existing accounts with fewer than 6 tickets purchased will be eligible to buy tickets during this on-sale. New accounts will be able to buy a maximum of 6 tickets, while those accounts currently with fewer than 6 tickets purchased will be able to bring their total quantity up to 6 but not exceed it. Accounts that have already purchased 6 or more tickets will not be eligible to buy more.

For the seats for sale in Memorial Stadium, prices remain $25 for adults and $5 for high school age and younger. For standing room only on the field, all tickets will cost $25.

Tickets can be purchased on Huskers.com, in person at the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office, or by phone at (800)-8-BIGRED.

