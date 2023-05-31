Nebraska Legislature to adjourn for session early

Nebraska Legislature Speaker John Arch says the unicameral will adjourn for the session Thursday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska lawmakers are set to wrap up the legislative session a little sooner than planned.

The Unicameral is expected to adjourn for the session Thursday -- its last day had been slotted for June 9.

Gov. Jim Pillen has promised to return any vetoes, if any, in time for senators to consider an override by Thursday. Speaker John Arch of La Vista says senators will have completed all priority bills by then.

Senators urge the President to use his constitutional powers if no deal is reached
President pressured to invoke 14th amendment to raise the debt ceiling if deal isn’t reached
