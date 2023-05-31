Seven RTC employees sent to hospital following stabbings, assault by inmates

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three inmates assaulted multiple staff members at the Reception and Treatment Center (RTC) Wednesday, resulting in what NDCS is calling potentially serious injuries.

According to the Nebraska Department of Corrections, five staff members went to the hospital with injuries from being stabbed. A release from NDCS said the inmates had made their own weapons used in the attacks, and also kicked and punched staff members during the incident.

The units where the staff assaults occurred will remain on modified operations until all investigations are complete and any necessary follow-up has occurred.

NDCS said they believe the inmates who carried out the assaults were intoxicated at the time, and leading up to the incident they were being directed by staff members. In total, seven staff members were transported for medical care, including two who were injured when they responded to the scene but were not assaulted themselves.

“The injured team members were primarily concerned with the well-being of their co-workers, which is indicative of the commitment they have to each other,” said Warden Taggart Boyd. “Staff responded quickly and contained the situation within minutes.”

The unit where the incident occurred is one of two high security, maximum custody units at RTC and so far three weapons have been recovered.

“Violence toward staff members will not be tolerated,” said NDCS Director Rob Jeffreys. “Those who choose to perpetrate these acts will be dealt with accordingly, which includes internal discipline, risk mitigation, and the judicial system.”

While the injuries were serious, none are considered to be life-threatening. The Nebraska State Patrol is overseeing the investigation. Findings will be presented to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.