Thursday Forecast: Stuck in a weather rut...

7-Day Outlook
By Ken Siemek
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Weather conditions will show little change over the coming days...

Our overall weather pattern will remain in place as we head into the month of June. Mild-to-warm temperatures...a touch of mugginess...and daily isolated-to-scattered rain and thunderstorm chances will continue. Disturbances aloft and late-day heating will continue to provide enough lift for the development of precipitation...while exact placement-and-timing of any convection will remain a challenge. Afternoon and evening ‘storm development will remain the most likely scenario...but some precipitation may linger into the morning hours over portions of Nebraska as well...as some ‘storms fire in western Nebraska and push east. This time of year any thunderstorm that fires “could” turn severe...but this current pattern DOES NOT lend itself to widespread severe weather events. We’ll continue to track any change in the severe weather parameters over the coming days...and let you know if a more significant threat develops.

Skycast - 8pm Wednesday
Skycast - 8am Thursday
Skycast - 8pm Thursday
Skycast - 8am Friday
Skycast - 8pm Friday
Severe Weather Outlook - Wednesday
Severe Weather Outlook - Thursday
Severe Weather Outlook - Friday
Temperatures through the rest of the week and weekend will remain mild-to-warm...with highs in the 70s and 80s, perhaps even some low 90s at times...with lows expected to fall into the 50s and 60s.

Thursday AM Lows
Highs On Thursday
Friday AM Lows
Highs On Friday
Highs On Saturday
Highs On Sunday
The 7-Day Outlook continues the unsettled weather pattern into the upcoming weekend...with diminishing precipitation “chances” beginning to shape up heading into next week. Temperatures look quite warm through the 7-Day period...with longer-range models trending towards a bit of a cool down...as well as a return to a wetter weather pattern for some.

7-Day Outlook
8-to-14 Day Temperature Outlook
8-to-14 Day Precipitation Outlook
