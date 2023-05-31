Warm and a bit muggy Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Warm temperatures will continue on Wednesday across the state and perhaps more humid. Isolated thunderstorms will possible throughout the day with the best chance of afternoon and evening storms in western Nebraska. A little better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday.

Partly to mostly sunny with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm and very warm Wednesday afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90 with a south breeze 10 to 15 mph with a few gusts up to 25 mph.

Another warm day across Nebraska. (KOLN)

There is a marginal risk of severe weather in western Nebraska Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Isolated severe thunderstorms in western Nebraska. (KOLN)

Partly cloudy with a few isolated thunderstorms Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Mild overnight low temperatures. (KOLN)

Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible on Thursday. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s across Nebraska. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Slightly cooler on Thursday, but still warm. (KOLN)

Scattered thunderstorms possible Friday and Saturday. Temperatures return to around 90 degrees Sunday into next week.

Above average temperatures continue over the next 7 days. Best chance of rain will be on Friday. (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.