2023 annual fan drive aims to help those in need to stay cool this summer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Salvation Army and Westlake ACE Hardware is counting on the community for some help during the 2023 annual fan drive.

The 2023 annual fan drive started this week and will run from May 30 to June 18. The drive aims to help anyone who needs a fan to stay cool during the hottest time of the year by asking it’s customers to round up their purchases at the register.

Michael Clark, the general manager of Westlake ACE Hardware near South 40th Street and Old Cheney Road, talked about the importance of the fan drive event.

”Oh, it’s going to be hot this summer. If May has been any indication, one of the driest May’s on record, I think it is only going to get worse and I think we need to do everything we can to help those in need,” Clark said.

Last year, Westlake ACE Hardware customers in Lincoln donated more than $3,800, giving 255 fans to people in Lincoln who needed them.

Donations to the fan drive can be made at all six Westlake ACE Hardware stores.

Salvation Army Major Mark Anderson talked about how he values the relationship they have with Westlake ACE Hardware. “We have a lot of request already coming through the door, calling in and saying and what is nice to know is that those customers at Westlake ACE will come through this year in a big way,” Anderson said.

