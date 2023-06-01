Dump truck crash causes traffic delay in southeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A single vehicle crash involving a dump truck caused a traffic delay in southeast Lincoln Wednesday afternoon and sent one person to the hospital.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a vehicle that had crashed and hit a pole at the intersection of South 56th Street and Old Cheney Road just before 3:40 p.m.

According to a Tweet from the Lincoln Police Department, cleanup of the debris from the crash took several hours and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

The extent of the person’s injuries is unknown and the crash remains under investigation.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.