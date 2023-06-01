Friday Forecast: Another day of summer like heat & storm chances

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The hit or miss rain and storm activity persists for the start to the weekend.

Friday will bring yet another round of summer-like heat, muggy conditions and hit or miss scattered rain and thunderstorms. The first chance for rain and storms will come in the morning hours for south central and southeastern areas. The better chance for scattered rain and storms will be in the eastern half of the state in the afternoon to evening hours. The Panhandle and western areas will have storm chances build into the evening... some of these could be strong to severe. The primary threat for the Panhandle and portions of western Nebraska will be hail and damaging winds. High temperatures will be back up in the upper 70s to upper 80s. It’ll also be a muggy day.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms possible throughout the day. (KOLN)

Isolated strong to severe storms possible in the Panhandle and western areas. (KOLN)

Friday night into Saturday morning will bring another chance for scattered rain and storms for areas along and south of I-80. Lows will be seasonally warm and only fall to the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms possible across the region. (KOLN)

Saturday.... is looking very similar to Friday, scattered rain and storm chances are possible across 1011 country throughout the day. No severe weather is expected at this time. All activity will be hit or miss. High temperatures return to the lower 70s in the west to the upper 80s in the east.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms possible across the 1011 region. (KOLN)

Isolated rain and thunderstorm chances will persist for the majority of the next 7 days. High temperatures remain well above average in the upper 80s with a few lower 90s.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

