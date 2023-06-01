Intersection opens after dump truck crash in southeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An intersection is back open following a dump truck crash that caused a traffic delay in southeast Lincoln Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, a dump truck’s brakes failed at the intersection of South 56th Street and Old Cheney Road at 3:30 p.m.

LPD said the driver then swerved off the road to avoid colliding with vehicles in front of him, crashed and hit a traffic signal pole at the intersection.

The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The dump truck was hauling dirt at the time of the crash, and cleanup of the debris lasted throughout the evening. LPD posted a Tweet asking drivers to avoid the area.

The intersection opened back up at 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

According to LPD, the damages include $75,000 for the light pole and $60,000 for the dump truck. No citations have been issued at this point, and the investigation is ongoing.

