Lincoln Police asking for help after vandalism to rail equipment

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a vandalism that happened over the Memorial Day weekend at OL&B Railway (Big Red Line), a railway storage facility for rail equipment.

According to police, when employees returned to work early Tuesday morning, they found several pieces of machinery damaged from broken windows to graffiti.

The vandalism caused about $26,180 in damage to a skid loader, pipe layer and excavator, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or if you wish to stay anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: Reception and Treatment Center
Seven RTC employees sent to hospital following stabbings, assault by inmates
Norris, LSO address concerns surrounding investigation into alleged teacher-student relationship
A car goes airborne after hitting a tow truck ramp on the highway. (Lowndes County Sheriff's...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car goes airborne after hitting tow truck
Dump truck crash in southeast Lincoln
Dump truck crash causes traffic delay in southeast Lincoln
Andrew Heller
Former Nebraska teacher gets 10 years in prison

Latest News

Dump truck crash in southeast Lincoln
Intersection opens after dump truck crash in southeast Lincoln
Wings and Wheels Fundraiser
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
FILE PHOTO: Reception and Treatment Center
Seven RTC employees sent to hospital following stabbings, assault by inmates