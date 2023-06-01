Lincoln Police asking for help after vandalism to rail equipment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a vandalism that happened over the Memorial Day weekend at OL&B Railway (Big Red Line), a railway storage facility for rail equipment.

According to police, when employees returned to work early Tuesday morning, they found several pieces of machinery damaged from broken windows to graffiti.

The vandalism caused about $26,180 in damage to a skid loader, pipe layer and excavator, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or if you wish to stay anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600

