Lincoln Police investigating porta-potty fire at Lincoln Southeast High School

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is looking for the person who set a porta-potty on fire at Lincoln Southeast High School over the weekend.

The arson was reported to LPD on Tuesday around 10:40 a.m. by an employee who had reported unknown parties had started a fire in a porta-potty near the tennis courts and a gated T-Mobile equipment center.

LPD said the heat and fire from the burned porta-potty caused damages to some conduit and fiber wires for cellular service equipment. A second porta-potty also sustained damages.

According to LPD, a nearby security camera captured the fired at 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, May 27.

LPD said the arson caused $31,000 in damage.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or if you wish to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600

