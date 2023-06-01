Nebraska’s Economic Indicator rises in April

Nebraska Economic Indicator - April 2023
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - According to a recent report from University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Nebraska Economic Indicator rose 0.75 percent in April.

The indicator is designed to predict economic activity six months into the future, leaving economists positive the economy will grow into the 4th Quarter of 2023.

In April, business expectation’s were positive, airline passenger counts rose, and unemployment insurance claims dropped.

