Nebraska’s Economic Indicator rises in April

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - According to a recent report from University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Nebraska Economic Indicator rose 0.75 percent in April.

The indicator is designed to predict economic activity six months into the future, leaving economists positive the economy will grow into the 4th Quarter of 2023.

In April, business expectation’s were positive, airline passenger counts rose, and unemployment insurance claims dropped.

