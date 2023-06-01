Portion of several Lincoln streets to close beginning Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announced multiple street closures beginning Saturday for an event and various construction projects.

The following streets will close Saturday, June 3 for the Havelock Charity Run:

Havelock Avenue from North 61st to North 84th streets – full closure from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Adams Street from North 70th to North 84th streets – westbound lane closure from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

North 84th Street from Adams Street to Havelock Avenue – southbound lane closure from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

North 70th Street from Adams to Fremont streets – northbound lane closure from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

North 63rd Street from Fremont Street to Havelock Avenue – full closure from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The following streets will close Monday, June 5:

Southbound North 48th Street from Adams Street to Madison Avenue will close for the next phase of a water main replacement project. The recommended detour is Adams Street to North 56th Street to Leighton Avenue. This work is scheduled to be completed by August 12.

Northbound 84th Street from Cherrywood Drive to “O” Street will close for the next phase of a Lincoln on the Move street improvement project. Business access will be maintained. The recommended detour is “A” Street to 70th Street to “O” Street. This work is scheduled to be completed by June 16.

West “A” Street from Southwest 40th to Southwest 31st streets will close for the first two phases of street construction. The recommended detour is Southwest 40th Street to Van Dorn Street to Coddington Street to West South Street to Southwest 27th Street. This work is scheduled to be completed by August 30.