Portion of several Lincoln streets to close beginning Saturday
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announced multiple street closures beginning Saturday for an event and various construction projects.
The following streets will close Saturday, June 3 for the Havelock Charity Run:
- North 63rd Street from Fremont Street to Havelock Avenue – full closure from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- North 70th Street from Adams to Fremont streets – northbound lane closure from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- North 84th Street from Adams Street to Havelock Avenue – southbound lane closure from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Adams Street from North 70th to North 84th streets – westbound lane closure from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Havelock Avenue from North 61st to North 84th streets – full closure from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
The following streets will close Monday, June 5:
- Southbound North 48th Street from Adams Street to Madison Avenue will close for the next phase of a water main replacement project. The recommended detour is Adams Street to North 56th Street to Leighton Avenue. This work is scheduled to be completed by August 12.
- Northbound 84th Street from Cherrywood Drive to “O” Street will close for the next phase of a Lincoln on the Move street improvement project. Business access will be maintained. The recommended detour is “A” Street to 70th Street to “O” Street. This work is scheduled to be completed by June 16.
- West “A” Street from Southwest 40th to Southwest 31st streets will close for the first two phases of street construction. The recommended detour is Southwest 40th Street to Van Dorn Street to Coddington Street to West South Street to Southwest 27th Street. This work is scheduled to be completed by August 30.
- Westbound Old Cheney Road from South 70th Street to Vandervoort Drive will close for private development work. The recommended detour is South 70th Street to Nebraska Parkway. This work is scheduled to be completed by June 23.
The following streets will be closed for railroad track repair:
- Old Cheney Road from Highway 77 to Warlick Boulevard will be closed Monday, June 5 and Tuesday, June 6. Access to homes in the area will be maintained.
- Park Boulevard from South to Van Dorn Streets will be closed Tuesday, June 6 and Wednesday, June 7. Access to businesses will be maintained.
- South Street from Park Boulevard to South 2nd Street will be closed Tuesday, June 6 and Wednesday, June 7. Access to businesses will be maintained.
Digital signs will alert traffic of upcoming construction work and closures. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes.
