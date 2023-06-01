Portion of several Lincoln streets to close beginning Saturday

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announced multiple street closures beginning Saturday for...
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announced multiple street closures beginning Saturday for an event and various construction projects.(MGN Online)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announced multiple street closures beginning Saturday for an event and various construction projects.

The following streets will close Saturday, June 3 for the Havelock Charity Run:

  • North 63rd Street from Fremont Street to Havelock Avenue – full closure from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
  • North 70th Street from Adams to Fremont streets – northbound lane closure from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.
  • North 84th Street from Adams Street to Havelock Avenue – southbound lane closure from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.
  • Adams Street from North 70th to North 84th streets – westbound lane closure from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.
  • Havelock Avenue from North 61st to North 84th streets – full closure from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The following streets will close Monday, June 5:

  • Southbound North 48th Street from Adams Street to Madison Avenue will close for the next phase of a water main replacement project. The recommended detour is Adams Street to North 56th Street to Leighton Avenue. This work is scheduled to be completed by August 12.
  • Northbound 84th Street from Cherrywood Drive to “O” Street will close for the next phase of a Lincoln on the Move street improvement project. Business access will be maintained. The recommended detour is “A” Street to 70th Street to “O” Street. This work is scheduled to be completed by June 16.
  • West “A” Street from Southwest 40th to Southwest 31st streets will close for the first two phases of street construction. The recommended detour is Southwest 40th Street to Van Dorn Street to Coddington Street to West South Street to Southwest 27th Street. This work is scheduled to be completed by August 30.
  • Westbound Old Cheney Road from South 70th Street to Vandervoort Drive will close for private development work. The recommended detour is South 70th Street to Nebraska Parkway. This work is scheduled to be completed by June 23.

The following streets will be closed for railroad track repair:

  • Old Cheney Road from Highway 77 to Warlick Boulevard will be closed Monday, June 5 and Tuesday, June 6. Access to homes in the area will be maintained.
  • Park Boulevard from South to Van Dorn Streets will be closed Tuesday, June 6 and Wednesday, June 7. Access to businesses will be maintained.
  • South Street from Park Boulevard to South 2nd Street will be closed Tuesday, June 6 and Wednesday, June 7. Access to businesses will be maintained.

Digital signs will alert traffic of upcoming construction work and closures. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: Reception and Treatment Center
Seven RTC employees sent to hospital following stabbings, assault by inmates
Norris, LSO address concerns surrounding investigation into alleged teacher-student relationship
Dump truck crash in southeast Lincoln
Dump truck crash causes traffic delay in southeast Lincoln
A car goes airborne after hitting a tow truck ramp on the highway. (Lowndes County Sheriff's...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car goes airborne after hitting tow truck
Andrew Heller
Former Nebraska teacher gets 10 years in prison

Latest News

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a vandalism that happened over the Memorial Day...
Lincoln Police asking for help after vandalism to rail equipment
Alfried 'Al' Zieg, a WWII veteran from Nebraska, had one wish for his 100th birthday: a Runza...
WWII veteran gets 100th birthday wish: Runza hamburger and milkshake
The Lincoln Police Department is looking for the person who set a porta-potty on fire at...
Lincoln Police investigating porta-potty fire at Lincoln Southeast High School
sprinklers
Lincoln voluntary water conservation efforts to begin Friday