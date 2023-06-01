LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It is the first day of Meteorological summer and it is going to feel like summer. Warm and muggy Thursday with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. The chance for hit and miss thunderstorms will continue Friday and Saturday. Above average temperatures will continue into next week.

Mix of clouds and sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs will range from the upper 70s to upper 80s Thursday afternoon.

Warm and muggy Thursday. (KOLN)

Partly cloudy with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday night into early Friday morning. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Warm and muggy Thursday night. (KOLN)

Partly sunny and continued warm on Friday with a chance for hit and miss showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to the mid to upper 80s in central and eastern Nebraska. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Coolest temperatures in the west. (KOLN)

The chance of rain will continue through at least Saturday. Isolated thunderstorms expected Sunday. Very warm to even hot temperatures expected next week.

Above average temperatures continue (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.