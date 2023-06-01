UNK football player charged with assault

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Buffalo County Court records show an arrest warrant has been issued for 23-year-old Xavier Delk.

Delk, a UNK football player from Aurora, Colorado, is charged with one count of first-degree assault, which is a class two felony.

According to the criminal complaint, Delk is accused of causing serious bodily injury to another man on May 14, 2023.

This is the same date that a person was stabbed, and shots fired at a party, according to Kearney police.

UNK confirmed that members of the football team were present at a string of shooting incidents earlier this month.

Prosecutors filed charges against Delk last Friday and a judge issued the arrest warrant on Tuesday.

“We are aware of a pending charge against one of our student athletes related to an off-campus incident May 14,” said UNK Sr. Director of Communications, Todd Gottula. “Xavier Delk has been suspended from all football team activities pending the outcome of the charge. The university continues to cooperate with law enforcement and respect the legal and privacy constraints associated with the case.”

Just last week, Kearney Police arrested 19-year-old Marvin Zuniga with second degree assault against a UNK football player, which court documents identified as Delk.

Zuniga is accused of using a dangerous instrument to harm Delk. Zuniga’s arrest was related to the early morning incident on west 23rd street.

Police have also arrested two 17-year-old males from Kearney and a 26-year-old Kearney man, whose names police have yet to release.

