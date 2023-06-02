2023 Flatland Juggling Festival in Lincoln

By Kierstin Foote
Published: Jun. 2, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’ve been wanting to try a new hobby but you’re not sure what, then the Flatland Juggling Festival this weekend in Lincoln is the place to be.

This is the first year the event is being held since the pandemic. It’s a weekend long festival open to the public and free of charge for beginners, professionals or just observers. It’s a chance to learn, play and have fun.

“You have to start somewhere, we gather little groups,” said Peter Nicolaus, event organizer. “Bring the whole family, grandma, mom, dad and the little guys and we’ll all learn how to juggle.”

The festival will be held at the Lincoln Sports Foundation. It starts at 5 p.m. Friday and runs through Sunday.

