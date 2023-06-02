Bed bugs prompt Honolulu airport to close several gates for deep cleaning

Deep cleaning is underway at several Honolulu airport gates after bed bugs were reported. (Source: KHNL)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Deep cleaning is underway at Hawaii’s Honolulu airport after bed bugs were found in a terminal.

As reported by KHNL, the bugs were initially found in a portion of the E gates in Terminal 2 on Monday at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

According to the Hawaii Department of Transportation, cleaning crews were called to the area to clean and remove items they thought had attracted the bugs.

On Tuesday, a Southwest Airlines manager also contacted HDOT regarding bed bugs being found.

State Transportation Director Ed Sniffen said crews then deep-cleaned that additional area near gates 5, 6 and 7.

Officials said the cleaning included crews pulling certain sections of carpet out of Terminal 2 along with the affected gates being closed for additional pest control measures.

The deep cleaning is expected to continue at the airport over the next three weeks.

Currently, there have been no reports of any flight operation delays due to the bugs.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

sprinklers
Lincoln voluntary water conservation efforts begin Friday
Plane crash near Kearney on Friday.
No survivor in plane crash near Kearney
Most recent drought monitor as of 5/30/23 (released on 6/1/23)
Drought expands in the east, shrinks in the west; Lancaster County under exceptional drought for the first time
Dump truck crash in southeast Lincoln
Intersection opens after dump truck crash in southeast Lincoln
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a vandalism that happened over the Memorial Day...
Lincoln Police asking for help after vandalism to rail equipment

Latest News

Saturday High Temperatures
Weekend Forecast: Warm with more storm chances
President Joe Biden addresses the nation on the budget deal that lifts the federal debt limit...
Biden celebrates a ‘crisis averted’ in Oval Office address on bipartisan debt ceiling deal
Lexington man arrested after pursuits in three counties
A state project that drained Wagon Train Lake is over, but drought may keep water levels low - 6 p.m.
Filibusters, turmoil didn’t stop senators from passing hundreds of proposals into law