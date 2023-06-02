Events happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend in the Capital City, here are a few ideas courtesy of the Friday Fast Facts compiled by “Visit Lincoln.”

ART EXHIBIT “THE JUNETEENTH STORY: CELEBRATING FREEDOM AND REPRESENTATION”

5-8pm Fri.; Free event

Come and celebrate art created by local Black artists for the “The Juneteenth Story: Celebrating Freedom and Representation”. The featured artists are Jevon Woods, Mohamed Komi, Farrakhan Muhammad, Dilino Casteneda, Asaad Komi and Riek Bol. This event is at Turbine Flats Resonator Gallery. located at 2124 Y Street. For more information visit www.facebook.com/events/1702462200183830.

HOP, SCIP, JUMP AND RUN

5:30-7:30pm Fri; Free event

The 10th annual Hop, SCIP, Jump and Run is right around the corner. All participants will have the opportunity to visit sponsor booths to become eligible for prizes. For every stop made, a card will be stamped. Once the minimum number is reached, the participant will be eligible for a prize entry. This event is at Antelope Park Enclosed Shelter, located at 1650 Memorial Drive. For more information visit www.raceregister.net/event/fa763d60-a197-11ed-b244-4fc61cfcb7af.

KID’S SAFETY SPECTACULAR

10am-12pm Sat.; Free event

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to see your favorite safety vehicles up close. You can also meet some firefighters, police officers and emergency responders. Come and enjoy fun activity stations with a focus on health and safety. There will be refreshments, giveaways and more. This event is at CHI Health St. Elizabeth, located at 555 S. 70th Street. For more information visit www.facebook.com/events/1605527519874296.

DOWNTOWN FAMILY DAY

12-2pm Sat.; Free event

Start your summer right and stop by Tower Square to join in on some fun, kid-friendly activities! A fantastic group of downtown businesses will greet you with a variety of fun and games. This year, they will also have yard games, free face painters, crafts and more! This event is at Tower Square, located at 13th and P streets. For more information visit https://downtownlincoln.org/do/downtown-family-day-2023.

POURFEST

2-10pm Sat.; Items for purchase

Pour Craft Beer & Spirits is so excited to bring back one of their favorite events. This event was created to celebrate Nebraska Craft Beer! Their premier event of the year features outdoor space/beer garden, local food and music, local brewery representatives on site serving their beer and so much more! This event is at Pour Craft Beer & Spirits, located at 4400 5, 70th Street, #100. For more information call (402) 904-4771 or visit www.facebook.com/events/612020553721021.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.