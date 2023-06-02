Man convicted of killing Omaha realtor has life sentence upheld

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A convicted murderer has his life sentence upheld after an appeal.

The Nebraska Supreme Court upheld the murder conviction of a man found guilty of killing Omaha realtor Mickey Sodoro in 2020.

Ross Lorello III is serving a life sentence after being found guilty in May 2021 for killing Sodoro, whose body was found at a property near 193rd Avenue and W Streets.

According to court documents, Lorello claimed there wasn’t enough evidence to uphold his conviction.

Investigators told 6 News in 2022 that a key piece to getting a conviction was doorbell cameras from neighbors of the crime scene.

