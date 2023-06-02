Nebraska Attorney General announces $102.5 million settlement with Suboxone maker for alleged illegal monopoly tactics

Nebraska will receive about $796,615 from the settlement
(WKYT)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Attorney General announced on Friday that 42 states, led by Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, have negotiated a nationwide $102.5 million settlement with the maker of Suboxone, Indivior Inc.

Nebraska will receive about $796,615 from the settlement.

In 2016, the States filed a complaint against Indivior Inc. alleging that they used illegal means to switch the Suboxone market from tablets to film while attempting to destroy the market for tablets in order to preserve its drug monopoly. The trial had been set for September 2023.

The agreement, which will be submitted to the court in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania for approval, requires Indivior to pay the states $102.5 million.

Indivior is also required to comply with negotiated injunctive terms that include disclosures to the States of all citizen petitions to the FDA, the introduction of new products, or if there is a change in corporate control, which will help the states ensure that Indivior refrains from engaging in the same kind of conduct alleged in the complaint.

Wisconsin’s Assistant Attorney General for Antitrust, Gwendolyn Lindsay Cooley, is the lead attorney for the 42 States, including Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

