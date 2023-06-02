Nebraska Baseball infielders earn All-American recognition

Anderson, Matthews Earn All-American Honors
Nebraska infielder Max Anderson #4 Nebraska infielder Dylan Carey #15 Nebraska infielder Brice...
Nebraska infielder Max Anderson #4 Nebraska infielder Dylan Carey #15 Nebraska infielder Brice Matthews #14 Baseball vs Illinois G1 (Scott Bruhn | Scott Bruhn)
LINCOLN, Neb. (NU Athletic Communications) - Nebraska’s Max Anderson and Brice Matthews both were named Collegiate Baseball All-Americans, the publication announced Thursday. Anderson was a second-team selection, while Matthews was named a third-team honoree.

Anderson had a breakout junior campaign in 2023, hitting .414 with 20 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 70 RBI and 51 runs scored as a unanimous First-Team All-Big Ten honoree. The Omaha native became the first player in the country this season to reach 100 hits and currently ranks second nationally with 101 hits, which is sixth-most by a Husker in a single-season in program history. Anderson is the first Husker to finish the season hitting above .400 since John Cole’s .418 batting average in 2001.

The junior set a Big Ten record in the series finale at Purdue in the last weekend of the regular season, becoming the first Big Ten player with 15 home runs in a conference season with a traditional conference schedule. Anderson finished the season ranked fourth on the single-season charts in program history with 188 total bases while climbing to fifth with 21 home runs and 43 extra-base hits.

Matthews concluded his junior season batting .359 at the plate with 11 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 67 RBI and 61 runs scored as a First-Team All-Big Ten selection. With 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases, Matthews became the first player in program history and second player all-time in the Big Ten to reach the 20-20 club.

The Humble, Texas, native reached base safely in the first 52 games this season to extend his on-base streak to 55 games, which is the longest streak by a Husker since at least 1999. Matthews is tied for ninth on the single-season chart in program history with 20 home runs and is one of 10 Huskers all-time to reach the 20-homer mark at Nebraska.

