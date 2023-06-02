Nebraska Governor signs law to protect students’ hair, headdresses and tribal regalia from discrimination

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen signed LB 298 into law on Thursday, which includes language to help prevent discrimination against students in Nebraska public schools based on natural hair, protective hairstyle, tribal regalia or headdress.

This new protection for Nebraska students follows and builds on the 2022 passage of a law to protect natural hair in the workplace.

The ACLU of Nebraska said the law makes a more inclusive environment for students.

“Our schools should be welcoming environments where all students are respected for who they are,” said Rose Godinez, Senior Legal & Policy Counsel, ACLU of Nebraska. “This law will help ensure that students in Nebraska – particularly Indigenous students and students of color – are able to show up at school as their full selves, which includes presenting themselves in a way that honors their culture, traditions and beliefs.”

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

sprinklers
Lincoln voluntary water conservation efforts begin Friday
Most recent drought monitor as of 5/30/23 (released on 6/1/23)
Drought expands in the east, shrinks in the west; Lancaster County under exceptional drought for the first time
Dump truck crash in southeast Lincoln
Intersection opens after dump truck crash in southeast Lincoln
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a vandalism that happened over the Memorial Day...
Lincoln Police asking for help after vandalism to rail equipment
Q&A with Matt Rhule
Q&A with Matt Rhule

Latest News

Nebraska Attorney General announces $102.5 million settlement with Suboxone maker for alleged illegal monopoly tactics
Members of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln community will have the opportunity to meet the...
Public forums for UNL chancellor priority candidate Dr. Rodney Bennett are June 5-9
Plane crash near Kearney on Friday.
No survivor in plane crash near Kearney
Nebraska DHHS issues health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms at Pawnee Lake