New Golf Clubs for Youth at Jim Ager Golf Course

25 sets of youth golf clubs are delivered to Jim Ager Golf Course in Lincoln.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kids showed up for a youth camp at Jim Ager Golf Course on Thursday morning in Lincoln. Awaiting the children were 25 bags with new golf clubs. The surprise gift was from PGA Reach Nebraska, which awards grants to various golf organizations across the state. Jim Ager Golf Course is a recipient this year to the delight of course manager Zac Morley.

“We have clubs right now, but they’re very old,” Morley said. “And we don’t have enough (clubs). To get these, its just great.”

The new golf clubs, which are valued at $9,000, will remain at Jim Ager and are available for any youth wanting to play the public Par 3 course free of charge.

PGA Reach Nebraska Managing Director Seth Scollard said the goal is to grow the game of golf in Lincoln. Scollard helped unpack the shiny new clubs before the young golfers arrived on Thursday.

“These are U.S. Kids clubs,” Scollard said. “These are top-of-the-line junior sets. Used clubs are great when there are no clubs at all, but let’s get these kids the best.”

