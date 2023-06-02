No survivor in plane crash near Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says there’s no survivor following a plane crash Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office is assisting in an aviation crash involving a small aircraft approximately 12 miles east of Kearney.

Around 9:12 a.m., a person notified the sheriff’s office of a plane crash south of the I-80 east of Kearney.

First responders were able to locate the crash site in a field near the east of the Bassway Strip State Wildlife Management Area. The crash appears to involve a small single engine aircraft. Preliminary investigation indicates there was no survivor. No other information can be officially confirmed at this time regarding the occupant of the aircraft.

The investigation is continuing with the assistance of the Kearney Police Department, NE Game & Parks Commission, Nebraska State Patrol, Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department, Buffalo County Attorney’s Office, FAA and NTSB.

Local4 has reached out to the NTSB and their media relations department said they are still gathering facts but that investigators would either be on scene Friday or Saturday depending on travel schedules to get to the scene.

