Property tax relief bill aims to help farmers, landowners

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen recently signed into law LB 243, which furthers the cause of property tax relief in the state.

The bill expands a fund that directly cuts down on property tax bills and an additional fund that gives out tax credits based on local public school levies.

For those with a lot of land, like the Erickson family who work 800 acres just outside of Sterling, Nebraska, it’s welcome news.

This season, Matthew and Jim Erickson seeded in drought-scorched dirt, waiting for the rain to come.

“You just hope you get through til the next shower gets here,” Jim said.

As they stare down a year of yields impacted by dry conditions, they feel the weight of Nebraska’s high property taxes.

“That gets paid whether you raise a crop, don’t raise a crop,” Jim said. “High commodity prices, low commodity prices. I mean that’s a fixed cost, and it’s gotten harder.”

It’s a struggle faced by property owners across the state, and one that LB 243 aims to address. It expands property relief funds, including one that currently reduces the property tax burden on a $250,000 home by roughly $343.

In six years, the bill will take that number up to about $614 in savings.

“We have made, taken some historic steps in the name of property tax relief,” said State Sen. Tom Briese. “And really, we’re putting in place some transformational education funding reform.”

Wednesday night a storm dumped rain on the parched soil near Sterling, to the Ericksons this new wave of property tax relief is a little like that: some much-needed comfort, but if it doesn’t keep raining, the drought will continue.

“It’s a band-aid for this hemorrhage wound that is property tax and land value issues,” Matthew said.

The Ericksons said Nebraska should push for reform, not just relief.

Some have taken issue with one provision in the bill, which caps school districts’ ability to raise money from property taxes.

The Open Sky Policy Institute said in some school districts, additional state aid won’t make up for losses in property tax revenue.

