Public forums for UNL chancellor priority candidate Dr. Rodney Bennett are June 5-9
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Members of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln community will have the opportunity to meet the priority candidate for chancellor, Rodney Bennett, Ed.D., during a series of open forums beginning Monday.
Bennett, the former president of the University of Southern Mississippi, was named as the priority candidate for UNL chancellor on May 22 following a national search. He is currently undergoing a 30-day public vetting period as required by state law.
According to UNL, if NU President Ted Carter deems Bennett appropriate at the conclusion of the vetting period, he will bring Bennett’s appointment to the Board of Regents for consideration at the board’s June 22 meeting.
Members of the UNL community are encouraged to submit feedback on Bennett’s candidacy anytime during the vetting period by visiting this site.
“I can’t wait to introduce Dr. Rodney Bennett to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln community,” Carter said. “I have every confidence that the same qualities that made Dr. Bennett stand out to me in our search process will resonate with Nebraskans – his passionate belief in the land-grant mission, his relentless focus on outcomes, and his ability to bring people together around a shared vision for excellence.”
All forums include both an in-person and Zoom option. While forums are generally targeted to specific stakeholder groups, all forums are open to all members of the UNL community, public and news media, so individuals are encouraged to attend the session(s) that best fits their schedule.
The forum schedule for Bennett is as follows:
Monday, June 5
2:30 p.m.: Research and Economic Development Forum
Boardroom, Prem S. Paul Research Center at Whittier School, 2200 Vine St.
Zoom: https://unl.zoom.us/j/93845125287
Tuesday, June 6 (All forums held in the Great Hall of the Wick Alumni Center, 1520 R St.)
9:30 a.m.: Fine & Performing Arts and Architecture Forum
Zoom: https://unl.zoom.us/j/92778423501
11 a.m.: Engineering Forum
Zoom: https://unl.zoom.us/j/93803852073
1 p.m.: Office of Diversity and Inclusion and Chancellor’s Commissions Forum
Zoom: https://unl.zoom.us/j/98545733592
2:30 p.m.: Arts and Sciences Forum
Zoom: https://unl.zoom.us/j/95330219446
4 p.m.: Journalism and Mass Communications and Libraries Forum
Zoom: https://unl.zoom.us/j/95665470771
Wednesday, June 7 (All forums held in the Great Hall of the Wick Alumni Center, 1520 R St.)
9:30 a.m.: College of Business Forum
Zoom: https://unl.zoom.us/j/97761105059
11 a.m.: Student Affairs Division Forum
Zoom: https://unl.zoom.us/j/91729131948
1 p.m.: Open Forum
Zoom: https://unl.zoom.us/j/94973610311
2:30 p.m.: Education and Human Sciences Forum
Zoom: https://unl.zoom.us/j/95483393539
4 p.m.: Staff Senate Forum
Zoom: https://unl.zoom.us/j/94433537460
Thursday, June 8 (All forums held at the Office of the President, 3835 Holdrege St.)
2 p.m.: College of Law Forum
Zoom: https://nebraska.zoom.us/j/97139458453
3:30 p.m.: Graduate Student/Graduate Student Assembly Forum
Zoom: https://nebraska.zoom.us/j/93019529761
5 p.m.: Student/Association of Students of the University of Nebraska Forum
Zoom: https://nebraska.zoom.us/j/99409666766
Friday, June 9 (All forums held in the Nebraska East Union, Great Plains B)
9:30 a.m.: College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources Forum
Zoom: https://unl.zoom.us/j/94167045978
11 a.m.: Agricultural Research Division/Extension Forum
Zoom: https://unl.zoom.us/j/95144055129
12:30 p.m.: Business and Finance Division Forum
Zoom: https://nebraska.zoom.us/j/91490445416
Complete information about the UNL chancellor search is available here.
