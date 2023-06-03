Lincoln man arrested after cutting 34-year-old man with knife

(MGN)
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man was arrested after cutting a 34-year-old man in south Lincoln on Friday.

Lincoln Police received a report of an assault near South 13th and E streets at around 11:55 p.m. When officers arrived, they met with a 34-year-old man who had slash wounds on the left side of their body.

After further investigation, police said that the man and 32-year-old Adan Garcia of Lincoln had gotten into a fight. During the fight, Garcia cut the man with a kitchen knife.

Garcia was later arrested for second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

The 34-year-old man was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandi and Brandon Zetocka of Wahoo were heading west on I-80 to visit family in Doniphan when...
Landspout caught on camera by couple on I-80 near Aurora
Plane crash near Kearney on Friday.
No survivor in plane crash near Kearney
sprinklers
Lincoln voluntary water conservation efforts begin Friday
Events happening this weekend in Lincoln
Nebraska Attorney General announces $102.5 million settlement with Suboxone maker for alleged illegal monopoly tactics

Latest News

State project that drained Wagon Train Lake is over, but drought may keep water levels low
Bryan Health to Celebrate Cancer Survivors with Ribbons on Survivor Trees
Saturday High Temperatures
Weekend Forecast: Warm with more storm chances
Lexington man arrested after pursuits in three counties