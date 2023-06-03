Lincoln man arrested after cutting 34-year-old man with knife

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man was arrested after cutting a 34-year-old man in south Lincoln on Friday.

Lincoln Police received a report of an assault near South 13th and E streets at around 11:55 p.m. When officers arrived, they met with a 34-year-old man who had slash wounds on the left side of their body.

After further investigation, police said that the man and 32-year-old Adan Garcia of Lincoln had gotten into a fight. During the fight, Garcia cut the man with a kitchen knife.

Garcia was later arrested for second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

The 34-year-old man was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.

