Omaha Police investigating Friday night homicide

(Pixabay)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A reward is offered for information after a man was killed Friday night.

Omaha Police say at 11:40 p.m. Friday, officers were called to an apartment complex near South 28th and Harrison Street to help Omaha Fire with a downed party with CPR in progress.

The individual, who hasn’t yet been publicly identified by police, was sent to UNMC where he was pronounced dead.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

Police are investigating and say a reward of up to $25,000 is available for tips that lead to an arrest. Anyone with information can contact the OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656, or Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to juvenile court filings, LPD and Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a call for an...
Lincoln Police investigating death of five-month-old infant
42-year-old Tyler Miers
Saunders County Sheriff’s Office asks public for help in finding missing 42-year-old man
Juvenile injured in overnight Omaha shooting
Lincoln man arrested after cutting 34-year-old man with knife
Brandi and Brandon Zetocka of Wahoo were heading west on I-80 to visit family in Doniphan when...
Landspout caught on camera by couple on I-80 near Aurora

Latest News

An overnight shooting leaves one person injured
1 injured in overnight shooting near Omaha motorcycle club
Lincoln man arrested after cutting 34-year-old man with knife
Juvenile injured in overnight Omaha shooting
According to LPD, 12-year-old Ariah Duoth was last seen on Saturday near the Havelock area in...
Lincoln Police search for missing 12-year-old girl
Lincoln Police investigating death of five-month-old infant