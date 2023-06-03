Sunday Forecast: Warm with pop-up afternoon storms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The deja vu weather pattern will continue for the end of the weekend. It’ll be warm with the chance for scattered afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday will be another day with warm temperatures and some afternoon scattered pop-up rain and thunderstorm activity across the 1011 region. Along with the hit or miss afternoon rain/storm chances skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Scattered activity will die down with the sunset. High temperatures will mainly be in the 80s with a few cooler spots in far western areas.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Overall, Sunday night into Monday morning should be mostly dry but a few isolated sprinkles are possible along the southern border. Lows will be seasonal in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Monday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Monday will be similar to Sunday... mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies remain with a slight chance for a pop-up afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures will be a mix of the upper 70s to upper 80s... a few 90s will be sprinkled in there too.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The pop-up scattered rain and thunderstorm pattern will continue for the next 7 days... therefore there is a small chance for an isolated shower/storm most days. High temperatures will persist in the mid 80s to around 90. Lows will be seasonal in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.