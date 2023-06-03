Sunday Forecast: Warm with pop-up afternoon storms

By Melissa Meeder
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The deja vu weather pattern will continue for the end of the weekend. It’ll be warm with the chance for scattered afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday will be another day with warm temperatures and some afternoon scattered pop-up rain and thunderstorm activity across the 1011 region. Along with the hit or miss afternoon rain/storm chances skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Scattered activity will die down with the sunset. High temperatures will mainly be in the 80s with a few cooler spots in far western areas.

Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Overall, Sunday night into Monday morning should be mostly dry but a few isolated sprinkles are possible along the southern border. Lows will be seasonal in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Monday Morning Lows
Monday Morning Lows(KOLN)

Monday will be similar to Sunday... mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies remain with a slight chance for a pop-up afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures will be a mix of the upper 70s to upper 80s... a few 90s will be sprinkled in there too.

Monday High Temperatures
Monday High Temperatures(KOLN)

The pop-up scattered rain and thunderstorm pattern will continue for the next 7 days... therefore there is a small chance for an isolated shower/storm most days. High temperatures will persist in the mid 80s to around 90. Lows will be seasonal in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandi and Brandon Zetocka of Wahoo were heading west on I-80 to visit family in Doniphan when...
Landspout caught on camera by couple on I-80 near Aurora
Plane crash near Kearney on Friday.
No survivor in plane crash near Kearney
sprinklers
Lincoln voluntary water conservation efforts begin Friday
Nebraska Attorney General announces $102.5 million settlement with Suboxone maker for alleged illegal monopoly tactics
Events happening this weekend in Lincoln

Latest News

Saturday High Temperatures
Weekend Forecast: Warm with more storm chances
Friday Night Forecast Update
Friday High Temperatures
Another day of summer like heat & storm chances
Friday Afternoon Forecast