Weekend Forecast: Warm with more storm chances

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible both Saturday and Sunday. Above average temperatures will continue through the weekend into much of next week. Rain chances look to decrease a bit after the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday look to be partly to mostly cloudy, warm and a bit muggy. There is a 10 to 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms each morning. On Saturday, there is a 30 to 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. On Sunday, there is a 20 to 30% chance of isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few isolated severe thunderstorms can’t be ruled out on either day. High temperatures look to be in the mid 70s to around 90 both Saturday and Sunday. Wind speeds outside of thunderstorm activity will be around 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Next week there is a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms each day through Friday. It will remain warm and a bit muggy. It might cool down a little on Wednesday with a cold front moving through the area on Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

