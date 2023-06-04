Hickman Boy Scouts collect metal for a good cause

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Boy Scout Troop 64 is collecting metal for a good cause. This project is helping one scout work towards his goals, while also feeding his peers.

Spencer Jacobs, a member of Troop 64, organized this event on Saturday as the final step in his journey to becoming an Eagle Scout. He says to earn that title, scouts must do something that would benefit the community. So the profits made on Saturday will go towards the Norris Backpack Program that helps provide food to students in need.

“I really like this program because you can always donate it to a food pantry but since I go to Norris High School, it’s really nice to do something for my school and the students in the school,” Spencer said.

The troops scoutmaster, and also Spencer’s father, is proud of how far he’s come while organizing this event to benefit Hickman.

“He had 20 different sites that he sent out crews to go pick up stuff, so that’s 20 sites that aren’t coming back here, it’s going straight to the recycling center,” David Jacobs said, the troop’s scoutmaster.

He says these scouts are given a lot of experience at the high school level and a lot of it happens behind the scenes.

“Spencer has gone through the process of planning and talking to people, and the number of hours and minutes that he’s put into just organizing everything,” David said.

Both men said this wouldn’t have been possible without the help from the community, and all of the helping hands at the event. At the end of the day on Saturday, the scouts raised about $2,000 worth of metal. It came in at over 47,000 pounds.

