Lincoln Police search for missing 12-year-old girl

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 4, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

According to LPD, Ariah Duoth was last seen on Saturday near the Havelock area in northeast Lincoln.

Duoth is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs around 105 lbs. She was last seen wearing a maroon tank top and light-brown sweat pants. The back portion of her hair is dyed red.

Anyone with information is asked to call LPD at 402-441-6000.

