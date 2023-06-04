Lincoln Track and Field athletes shine in Midwest Night of Stars

By Matt McMaster
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Midwest night of stars track event was held at Nebraska Wesleyan’s Abel stadium Friday night and showcased some of the best track in field athletes from Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Colorado, and South Dakota.

Local winners included Norris’s State Champion Taylor Bredthauer who won the girls long jump, Lincoln East’s Sam Cappos took home the gold in the Boys shot put, Waverly’s Emma Steffenson captured the girls 800 meter crown by two one-hundredths of a second, and Claire Hellbusch from Lincoln North Star dominated the Girls high jump, clearing 5 feet, 6 inches.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to juvenile court filings, LPD and Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a call for an...
Lincoln Police investigating death of five-month-old infant
Brandi and Brandon Zetocka of Wahoo were heading west on I-80 to visit family in Doniphan when...
Landspout caught on camera by couple on I-80 near Aurora
Plane crash near Kearney on Friday.
No survivor in plane crash near Kearney
sprinklers
Lincoln voluntary water conservation efforts begin Friday
42-year-old Tyler Miers
Saunders County Sheriff’s Office asks public for help in finding missing 42-year-old man

Latest News

Midwest night of stars track meet
Tom Dinsdale Automotive Allstar Games
Mullen's Clayton Moore dunk
WATCH: Tom Dinsdale Automotive Allstar Games
Keisei Tominaga is returning to Nebraska for his senior season.
Keisei Tominaga returning to Nebraska