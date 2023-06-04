Lincoln Track and Field athletes shine in Midwest Night of Stars

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Midwest night of stars track event was held at Nebraska Wesleyan’s Abel stadium Friday night and showcased some of the best track in field athletes from Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Colorado, and South Dakota.

Local winners included Norris’s State Champion Taylor Bredthauer who won the girls long jump, Lincoln East’s Sam Cappos took home the gold in the Boys shot put, Waverly’s Emma Steffenson captured the girls 800 meter crown by two one-hundredths of a second, and Claire Hellbusch from Lincoln North Star dominated the Girls high jump, clearing 5 feet, 6 inches.

