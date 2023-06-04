Monday Forecast: Rinse & Repeat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The rinse and repeat weather pattern we’ve had the last couple of days will continue as we head into the start of a new week. No severe weather is expected but some storms may be strong.

Well you guessed it... Monday will be similar to the last several days! We will start the day of partly to mostly sunny and by the afternoon cumulus clouds start to pop up along with scattered rain and thunderstorm chances. Activity will continue to be hit or miss and likely die down by sunset. Severe weather is not expected, but a few storms may be strong and result in small hail and wind gusts of 50 mph or less. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to upper 80s... a few 90s along the eastern areas too.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Dry and mostly clear conditions expected for Monday night into Tuesday. Lows will fall to seasonal temperatures in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Tuesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

And Tuesday will be a repeat of Monday... but with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will span the 80s to lower 90s. It’ll be another morning with dry and mostly sunny skies... by the afternoon clouds will pop-up along with scattered rain and thunderstorms until the later evening hours. Once again, severe weather is not expected but some storms may be strong.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The pattern of afternoon scattered rain and storm chances will live on through the new week. Temperatures for the first half of the work week will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s before a backdoor cold front “cools” us off to the mid 80s by Thursday. We will hang out in the mid to upper 80s through Saturday and then another cold front knocks us back into the lower 80s.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

