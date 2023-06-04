Three dead overnight in Grand Island

Police vehicle blocks area on Arizona Avenue in Grand Island, where police say three people died.
Police vehicle blocks area on Arizona Avenue in Grand Island, where police say three people died.(KSNB)
Jun. 4, 2023
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Police vehicles continue to block off an area in northwest Grand Island as of early Sunday afternoon, following a deadly shooting overnight.

Grand Island Police Captain Jim Duering told Local4 that an incident happened in the 4100 block of Arizona Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

He said the department responded to the area in which three people are believed to have died from gunshot wounds.

Capt. Duering said while no officers fired their weapons, due to the close proximity of their officers at the time of the incident, they have turned the case over to SCALES for an impartial investigation.

SCALES is the South Central Area Law Enforcement Services with Hastings Police the lead agency.

GIPD said “We do not believe there is a suspect still at large.”

Stick with Local4 as we continue to follow this developing story.

