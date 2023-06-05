Athlete of the Week: Isaiah Zelasney

Isaiah Zelasney
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Isaiah Zelasney, from Osceola, is this weeks athlete of the week.

Zelasney has been a multi-sport star for years.

Basketball being one of those sports, Zelasney got the chance to wear the bulldog jersey one last time over the weekend at the Tom Dinsdale Automotive All-Star Game where he scored double digit points, led team GMC in assists and also led them to a win all while being named player of the game.

