Athlete of the Week: Isaiah Zelasney

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Isaiah Zelasney, from Osceola, is this weeks athlete of the week.

Zelasney has been a multi-sport star for years.

Basketball being one of those sports, Zelasney got the chance to wear the bulldog jersey one last time over the weekend at the Tom Dinsdale Automotive All-Star Game where he scored double digit points, led team GMC in assists and also led them to a win all while being named player of the game.

