Consumer Safety Spotlight: 10/11 NOW’s latest streaming segment debuts

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 10/11 NOW has debuted a new streaming segment with the Nebraska Better Business Bureau - Consumer Safety Spotlight. Every Monday at 2 PM, Bill Rentschler will speak with Josh Planos from the BBB, highlighting tips and tricks to help consumers save their hard earned money as well as what scams to watch out for.

10/11 NOW Regularly Scheduled Streaming Schedule

10/11 NOW streams multiple times throughout the day, covering things like city and state press conferences as they happen, as well as breaking news, weather, and sports. We do have several scheduled programs throughout the week, which 10/11 will continue to add to as time goes on.

Mondays at 2 PM - Consumer Safety Spotlight

Wednesdays at 2 PM - Crime Stoppers

Fridays at 2 PM - Flat Water Free Press

You can watch 10/11′s streaming segments on 1011now.com, the 10/11 NOW app, our CTV apps like Roku, AppleTV, and FireTV. You can also watch these segments and more on 10/11′s YouTube channel.

Consumer Safety Spotlight: Top Scams in Nebraska so far in 2023