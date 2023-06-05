Kitchen fire causes $75,000 in damage to southwest Lincoln home

The family’s dog was rescued from the fire
LFR outside a home near 6th & A, where a kitchen fire broke out Sunday afternoon.
LFR outside a home near 6th & A, where a kitchen fire broke out Sunday afternoon.(Lincoln Fire & Rescue)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Firefighters with Lincoln Fire and Rescue battled a kitchen fire at a home in southwest Lincoln Sunday afternoon.

According to LFR, crews responded to a report of a confirmed fire around 3:30 p.m. near South 6th & A Streets.

As crews arrived to the scene, LFR said there was nothing showing from the front of the house, but during initial investigation, crews found light smoke coming from the back corner of the house.

LFR said as crews entered the smoke-filled residence, they found fire in the kitchen. Firefighters were able to quickly apply water and contain the fire to the room and contents.

According to LFR, the house sustained smoke and water damage throughout the structure. LFR estimates around $75,000 in damage.

The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire but one dog was recused from the basement, LFR said.

Three people and two dogs were displaced by the fire, LFR said.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police vehicle blocks area on Arizona Avenue in Grand Island, where police say three people died.
Three dead overnight in Grand Island murder suicide
The Lincoln Police Department located a missing 12-year-old girl on Monday.
Lincoln Police locate missing 12-year-old girl
With harvest down, Nebraska puts limits on deer permits
According to juvenile court filings, LPD and Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a call for an...
Lincoln Police investigating death of five-month-old infant
Nebraska Task Force One practiced rescue efforts for structural collapse emergencies this week.
Nebraska Task Force One prepares for potential emergencies

Latest News

A new streaming segment with 10/11 and the Nebraska BBB.
Consumer Safety Spotlight: 10/11 NOW’s latest streaming segment debuts
Xavier Delk, a UNK football player, is in jail for assault.
UNK football player jailed for assault
Governor Jim Pillen
Governor Pillen announces new Department of Economic Development director
Consumer Safety Spotlight: Top Scams in Nebraska so far in 2023