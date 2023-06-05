Kitchen fire causes $75,000 in damage to southwest Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Firefighters with Lincoln Fire and Rescue battled a kitchen fire at a home in southwest Lincoln Sunday afternoon.

According to LFR, crews responded to a report of a confirmed fire around 3:30 p.m. near South 6th & A Streets.

As crews arrived to the scene, LFR said there was nothing showing from the front of the house, but during initial investigation, crews found light smoke coming from the back corner of the house.

LFR said as crews entered the smoke-filled residence, they found fire in the kitchen. Firefighters were able to quickly apply water and contain the fire to the room and contents.

According to LFR, the house sustained smoke and water damage throughout the structure. LFR estimates around $75,000 in damage.

The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire but one dog was recused from the basement, LFR said.

Three people and two dogs were displaced by the fire, LFR said.

