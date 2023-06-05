LFR battles kitchen fire at home in southwest Lincoln

LFR outside a home near 6th & A, where a kitchen fire broke out Sunday afternoon.
LFR outside a home near 6th & A, where a kitchen fire broke out Sunday afternoon.(Lincoln Fire & Rescue)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Firefighters with Lincoln Fire and Rescue knocked down a kitchen fire at a home in southwest Lincoln Sunday afternoon.

Crews were sent to a home around 3:30 p.m. near 6th & A Streets.

According to LFR, the house sustained smoke and water damage throughout the structure. No injuries were reported, as LFR says the homeowners and their dogs were all able to get out safely.

The department has not released the cause of the fire or the amount of damage done.

