Lincoln emergency room doctor touches on heat safety reminders heading into summer

Doing more outdoor activities like mowing the lawn or exercising often contributes to an increase in heat related illnesses.
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As the temperature rises, so does the number of heat related illnesses such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion, the two most common types.

Heat exhaustion is a precursor to a heat stroke, Dr. Anthony Cook an emergency room doctor at CHI Health St. Elizabeth said. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting and excessive sweating. Although you’re out in the heat you might even feel really cool.

During a heat stroke, body functions might fail to compensate, and instead of sweating a lot, the sweating may stop. Additionally, a severe headache could turn into a loss of consciousness or stroke.

“Some people can tolerate extreme temperatures some better than others, so we need to make sure that they’re alert oriented,” Dr. Cook said. “Do they know their name? Do they know where they were or what’s going on?”

Dr. Cook said if those symptoms set in, remove yourself from the heat and rehydrate with cool or room temperature water or electrolytes.

Other injuries that emergency room doctors see this time of year are traumatic injuries from falling off bikes, swimming injuries or yard work. When it comes to these, Cook says if you need to go to the hospital, get there right away.

