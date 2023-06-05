LIVE at 1:30PM: Governor Pillen to announce new Department of Economic Development director

Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen will be announcing a new director to lead the Nebraska Department of Economic Development on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

The position has been vacant since early April when former DED Director Tony Goins immediately resigned. Goins had served as the state’s top economic developer since July 2019 and was reappointed to the $212,293-a-year position by Gov. Pillen after the November election.

You can watch the news conference when it begins in the video player above.

