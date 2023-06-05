LSO investigating rash of car break-ins

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office are warning drivers to be more cautious following a rash of car break-ins.

According to Chief Deputy Ben Houchin, recently there have been 10 car break-ins throughout Hickman.

Chief Houchin said in only two of the 10 cases were the doors locked.

Purses, credit cards and checkbooks were all stolen because they were left in unlocked cars, according to investigators.

In another case, according to Chief Houchin, an Audi was stolen from a garage with the key fob left inside and unlocked. Chief Houchin said the car is valued at $35,000.

Chief Houchin said the owners heard their dog barking, went and checked and saw the suspects backing the Audi out of the driveway and taking off. Deputies said they found the car abandoned a few blocks away but the suspects still have the key fob.

Deputies are encouraging people to not leave valuables in their car, lock your car doors and shut your garage doors.

