Union Pacific’s Big Boy Locomotive returns with Home Run Express Tour

Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 will travel through Nebraska for its Home Run Express Tour.
Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 will travel through Nebraska for its Home Run Express Tour.(Union Pacific)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Big Boy No. 4014, the famed Union Pacific steam locomotive built to haul heavy freight over steep mountain passes during World War II, will be traveling across Nebraska en route to Omaha in June for the 2023 College World Series.

The train will be making whistle-stops during its journey, with stops scheduled in Gering, Broadwater, Lemoyne, North Platte, Cozad, Kearney, Grand Island, Columbus, and Fremont. The whistle-stops will give train enthusiasts of all ages a chance to hear, smell and see the train as it passes through their community.

June 7 (all times are estimated and subject to change):

· 4:30 p.m. MDT – Gering, 2005 7th St.

June 8 (all times are estimated and subject to change):

· 9 a.m. MDT – Departs Gering, will follow State Highway 92 until just south of Bayard

· 10:30 a.m. MDT – Broadwater, Wehn and Ohio St.

· 12:45 p.m. MDT – Lemoyne, Lemoyne Road Crossing

· 4:45 p.m. CDT – North Platte, E Front St. and N. Cottonwood St.

June 10 (all times are estimated and subject to change):

· 9 a.m. CDT – Departs North Platte, E Front St and N. Cottonwood St.

· 10:30 a.m. CDT – Cozad, Meridian and Highway 30

· 12:45 p.m. CDT – Kearney, Central Avenue Crossing

· 3 p.m. CDT – Grand Island, Walnut St. Crossing

June 11 (all times are estimated and subject to change):

· 9:45 a.m. CDT – Columbus, 26th Avenue Crossing

· 11:45 a.m. CDT – Fremont, 10 S. Main St

Big Boy will leave Cheyenne, Wyoming, on June 7, for its 590-mile journey to Omaha. It will be on display for 11 days during the College World Series in Omaha, before returning to Cheyenne, Wyoming on July 3.

Big Boy No. 4014 was delivered to Union Pacific in December of 1941. This powerful machine was built to cross the Wasatch Mountain Range east of Ogden, Utah. It was retired in 1961 after traveling a little over a million miles, reacquired by Union Pacific in 2013 and restored to service in 2019.

A steam tracking map showing No. 4014′s location and route will be available at upsteam.com.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police vehicle blocks area on Arizona Avenue in Grand Island, where police say three people died.
Three dead overnight in Grand Island murder suicide
The Lincoln Police Department located a missing 12-year-old girl on Monday.
Lincoln Police locate missing 12-year-old girl
With harvest down, Nebraska puts limits on deer permits
According to juvenile court filings, LPD and Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a call for an...
Lincoln Police investigating death of five-month-old infant
Nebraska Task Force One practiced rescue efforts for structural collapse emergencies this week.
Nebraska Task Force One prepares for potential emergencies

Latest News

7-Day Outlook
Tuesday Forecast: A repeating pattern of “seasonably warm”...with occasional ‘storms
Scotty McCreery
Country star Scotty McCreery to perform at Volleyball Day in Nebraska
Country star Scotty McCreery to perform at Volleyball Day in Nebraska
Head-on collision in Polk County kills two people