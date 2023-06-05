Union Pacific’s Big Boy Locomotive returns with Home Run Express Tour

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Big Boy No. 4014, the famed Union Pacific steam locomotive built to haul heavy freight over steep mountain passes during World War II, will be traveling across Nebraska en route to Omaha in June for the 2023 College World Series.

The train will be making whistle-stops during its journey, with stops scheduled in Gering, Broadwater, Lemoyne, North Platte, Cozad, Kearney, Grand Island, Columbus, and Fremont. The whistle-stops will give train enthusiasts of all ages a chance to hear, smell and see the train as it passes through their community.

June 7 (all times are estimated and subject to change):

· 4:30 p.m. MDT – Gering, 2005 7th St.

June 8 (all times are estimated and subject to change):

· 9 a.m. MDT – Departs Gering, will follow State Highway 92 until just south of Bayard

· 10:30 a.m. MDT – Broadwater, Wehn and Ohio St.

· 12:45 p.m. MDT – Lemoyne, Lemoyne Road Crossing

· 4:45 p.m. CDT – North Platte, E Front St. and N. Cottonwood St.

June 10 (all times are estimated and subject to change):

· 9 a.m. CDT – Departs North Platte, E Front St and N. Cottonwood St.

· 10:30 a.m. CDT – Cozad, Meridian and Highway 30

· 12:45 p.m. CDT – Kearney, Central Avenue Crossing

· 3 p.m. CDT – Grand Island, Walnut St. Crossing

June 11 (all times are estimated and subject to change):

· 9:45 a.m. CDT – Columbus, 26th Avenue Crossing

· 11:45 a.m. CDT – Fremont, 10 S. Main St

Big Boy will leave Cheyenne, Wyoming, on June 7, for its 590-mile journey to Omaha. It will be on display for 11 days during the College World Series in Omaha, before returning to Cheyenne, Wyoming on July 3.

Big Boy No. 4014 was delivered to Union Pacific in December of 1941. This powerful machine was built to cross the Wasatch Mountain Range east of Ogden, Utah. It was retired in 1961 after traveling a little over a million miles, reacquired by Union Pacific in 2013 and restored to service in 2019.

A steam tracking map showing No. 4014′s location and route will be available at upsteam.com.

