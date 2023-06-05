Woman in custody after refusing tuberculosis treatment for more than a year, police say

The woman was detained at her home on Friday and booked into a negative pressure room at the...
The woman was detained at her home on Friday and booked into a negative pressure room at the Pierce County Jail.(KING via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (CNN) – After evading treatment for more than a year, a Washington state woman with tuberculosis is now in police custody.

She was detained at her home on Friday and booked into a negative pressure room at the Pierce County Jail.

The room is set up for isolation and treatment because of the risk her tuberculosis could pose to others.

A judge first ordered her to be detained in January of last year and issued a civil arrest warrant in March. Then in April, the judge found her to be in contempt of court after she refused treatment.

There’s no timeline for her release.

Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said the woman will not face charges because it is a civil case.

“There’s no sentencing. It’s not a criminal case. The prosecutor’s office is not involved,” Moss said. “So, this is going to be dependent upon her care, the court’s decisions, and the health department.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police vehicle blocks area on Arizona Avenue in Grand Island, where police say three people died.
Three dead overnight in Grand Island murder suicide
According to LPD, 12-year-old Ariah Duoth was last seen on Saturday near the Havelock area in...
Lincoln Police search for missing 12-year-old girl
With harvest down, Nebraska puts limits on deer permits
According to juvenile court filings, LPD and Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a call for an...
Lincoln Police investigating death of five-month-old infant
42-year-old Tyler Miers
Saunders County Sheriff’s Office asks public for help in finding missing 42-year-old man

Latest News

(From left) Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker star in "Hocus Pocus 2."
‘Hocus Pocus 3′ is happening, Disney official confirms
Authorities secure the entrance to Mine Bank Trail, an access point to the rescue operation...
It will take days to collect debris from plane that flew over Washington, crashed in rural Virginia
Based on evidence gathered throughout the investigation, police said they believe this was a...
Teen accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill a 7-year-old, police say
LSO investigating rash of car break-ins
(L-R) Sergeant Matt Ramsey and Investigator Kris Hunzeker accepting their awards.
Investigator Hunzeker and Sergeant Ramsey take top honors at Nebraska Inspector Championship