'Amazing': 15 sets of twins and 1 set of triplets graduate high school together

Officials in Massachusetts say 15 sets of twins and one set of triplets have graduated high school together. (Source: WHDH)
By Dan Hausle, WHDH
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WESTFORD, Mass. (WHDH) - More than a dozen twins and a set of triplets graduated from a Massachusetts high school last week.

Westford Academy’s graduation ceremony may have seemed a bit repetitive but that was because the class of 2023 included triplets and 15 sets of twins.

“They hang out together. They play sports together. They do activities together. And they’re all graduating together,” Daniel Twomey, dean of students, said.

The twin brothers and sisters said being a twin has its ups and downs.

“We know how to share because we grew up together. We know how to make friends because we made them together,” said twin Meghan Hall.

While a fellow graduating twin, Graham Stair, added, “She follows me everywhere. I can’t get rid of her.”

The group realized just how special the class was when they started laying out the yearbook - they needed two pages for the twins’ club.

“I think the real impact moment was looking at that page in print in the yearbook. That final moment for me was wow,” Principal James Antonelli said.

And yes, the triplets say they get to pull rank.

“To be the only triplets among all these twins is nice. Strength in numbers,” said Ben Jone, graduating triplet.

Principal Antonelli says the group has a unique bond.

“Five years from now when they come back for their reunion, it’s going to be amazing,” he said.

School officials said next year’s graduating class looks to be a little more typical with just six sets of twins.

