Darius Luff chases 110m hurdles NCAA Championship

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Darius Luff is chasing what he describes as the “perfect season.” The Nebraska track-and-field sensation has won a Big Ten Championship, broken a school record, and earned All-American honors during indoor competition. Luff believes a gold medal in the 110-meter hurdles would complete the cycle.

“I want to win the national title,” Luff said. “If I PR (personal record), I PR. But I want the national title.”

Luff, a Nebraska junior, enters the National Outdoor meet with the fastest time this season. The Lincoln High graduate crossed the finish line in the 110M Hurdles in 13.32 seconds at the Big Ten Championships last month.

Luff is making his third appearance at the NCAA Outdoor Championships. He said he’s healthier than his previous trips and is more confident.

During his historic high school career, Luff won four individual gold medals at the NSAA State Championships while breaking the Nebraska record in the 110M hurdles.

Luff plans to return to Nebraska next season and continue his track and field career. He hopes qualify for the Olympics in the future.

